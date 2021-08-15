Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2021:Reform higher education: reduce cost, offer options

Reform higher education:

reduce cost, offer options

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I concur with your recent editorials about the need to reform higher education and its public funding. Education at all levels is an investment in people from which the Commonwealth will receive dividends. But, as with any investment, one should exercise due diligence.

First, establish academic and research excellence as the goal. The extent to which college activities fail to contribute to these ends need to be seriously reviewed and vigorously addressed.

Secondly, reduce costs. Overstaffed bureaucracy, intercollegiate athletics, useless courses of study and needless amenities could be greatly reduced or eliminated.

Thirdly, focus on meritocracy. Grade inflation is rampant and lessens the value of all degrees. Every person should be educated but, not everyone should go to college. Supplement quality vocational and technical education in our community colleges. For those with potential but limited skills, provide remedial instruction at the local level.