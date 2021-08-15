Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2021: Speed detectors needed, put police in violent areas

Speed detectors needed,

put police in violent areas

Two observations about recent articles on this topic. First, police would be well advised to use automated speed detectors on Broad Street, Arthur Ashe Boulevard and other drag strips so that speeders can be identified and speedily fined. Second, in areas of violence and intimidation, police are needed — not all-seeing robots. More police are needed in places where bullies, thieves and killers have previously committed violent acts. Why is this hard?