Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Crackdown needed on vandals, rioters

Crackdown needed
on vandals, rioters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Enough is enough. What is occurring in Richmond is not peaceful protest. The incidents are outright mayhem intended to cause disruption to Richmond and all its citizens. It is violent, it is damaging and it is setting our city back by years.
Arresting and charging four people for Tuesday night's mayhem — that is all? Certainly dozens more took part in this.
Where are the police when these outbreaks occur? Our finest should be on call and ready at all times so that they can be at the scene in minutes immediately to put down these riots and arrest the rioters so they can be charged.
Protesters should not be allowed to range throughout the city with their clubs, bricks, tire irons and spray paint. They should be granted a time and a specific place for their peaceful protest, as has been done in other situations prone to violence. Curfews again might be needed.
Until the rioters suffer the legal and financial consequences of their unlawful actions, the rioting, violence and mayhem will continue. The impact on the city will be disastrous: major losses to tourism; a reversal of the revival of our downtown as citizens leave and others decide not to move to Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University deciding it is too dangerous to bring its students back; events and conferences canceled or Richmond never considered; services not being provided to our poor and homeless.
Mayor Levar Stoney must place the city's total focus on stopping the crimes that are occurring in Richmond, protecting its citizens and property, and bringing the lawbreakers to justice.
John McCulla.
Richmond.