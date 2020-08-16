Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Reader praises McGuires for backing name change

Reader praises McGuires
for backing name change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to the descendants of Hunter Holmes McGuire for graciously agreeing with the removal of his name from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. As a new resident of Richmond in the 1980s and a volunteer at what now is VCU Medical Center, I only knew of the medical accomplishments associated with the McGuire name. It was enlightening to learn about the man who has a bad reputation for his racist writings but also was the man who, through his recommendations for the treatment of medical personnel in war, resulted in the shaping of the International Humanitarian Law of Armed Conflicts.
When looking at certain memorials, the person as a whole should be considered, not just one blemish — albeit unsavory — should totally define the person. To cite the old saying, let the person who has no sin be the first to throw the stone.
Dolly Hintz.
Henrico.