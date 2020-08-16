Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Reader questions police reform proposals

Reader questions
police reform proposals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have read the recommendations for police reform proposed by the House of Delegates and I don't believe most of them.
Here's an example of why: Suppose a mob is charging a line of police officers who are protecting a building. The mob has more people than the police and they are throwing bricks, stones, bottles and whatever, but the police can't use rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray or anything to stop them.
I would be very interested in what the members of the House of Delegates would do if a mob came after them.
What in the world are they trying to accomplish with their proposed police reforms?
Thomas Dawson.
Glen Allen.