Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2021: Afghan: another war U.S. should've avoided

Afghan: Another war

U.S. should've avoided

In the coming weeks, there is going to be a lot of hand-wringing over President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban continues to sweep across Afghanistan and it is doubtful that the Afghan central government will be able to remain in power much longer. Being of a certain age, I have seen this movie before. Americans withdrew from Vietnam in much the same way. If anything, the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been more orderly than the withdrawal from Vietnam. We Americans never seem to learn that there are certain fights that we have no business in getting involved. When we become involved, it ends up badly for us and those we tried to help, thus making our country look hapless to our allies and bringing comfort to our adversaries. Due the 9/11 attacks, we had valid reasons to invade Afghanistan, but we should have gotten in and gotten out quickly. Instead, we decided that we needed to stay to build a democratic nation in Afghanistan. When will we ever learn? We have no business being involved in nation building. What is happening in Afghanistan was going to happen no matter when we withdrew from the country, so it is best to cut our losses and leave. What is going to happen in Afghanistan is not going to be pretty and it will sicken many Americans, myself included. However, our nation did what we could in Afghanistan and now it is time to come home. The Afghan people will need to decide whether they are willing to live under the tyranny of the Taliban. It is no longer our war and it never should have been to begin with. Twenty years of sacrifice is enough. Sadly, let the recriminations begin.