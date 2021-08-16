Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2021: How to reduce flooding; critical knowledge to all

How to reduce flooding; critical knowledge to all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 30 years, excessive flooding will put 5,402 Richmond properties at risk, according to FloodFactor.com, and as of now, 5,221 properties already are at risk. Before solutions for flooding are considered, the cause for an increase in flood risk needs to be discussed. Flood risk is increasing because of the environment. An evolving environment leads to higher seas, new weather patterns and stronger storms. Stronger storms are the creators of deeper floods, and if light rainstorms prevent Richmond citizens from attending work and cause citizens to worry, a more potent storm will cause more damage and anxiety. The Richmond region is known for its warm weather. A warmer atmosphere has more evaporation, putting extra water in arm’s reach for storms. The atmosphere does not cause all the damage on its own, though. It gets a little help from sea level rise. Sea level rise occurs when there is access to more water. As a result, coastal storms and high tides cause flooding.
Now that the reasons for flooding are addressed, it’s time to talk about solutions. Flood insurance is necessary to protect your home, but it can get pricey depending on the amount of damage. However, damage and flood insurance costs can be managed if the Richmond communities get accustomed to flood risk.
Options include:
- Enhancing the sizes of beaches to limit coastal erosion and flooding.
- Developing open spaces for flooding.
- Creating natural barriers, an eco-friendly way of reducing risk.
- Operating marshes and wetlands to store water.
- Using rain gardens and bioswales as alternative drainage systems.
To mitigate flood risk, the majority of Richmond citizens have to collaborate. It is crucial citizens know how to reduce flooding, and the voices of U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, can best spread awareness.
Alexis Jones.
Richmond.