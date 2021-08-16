Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2021: How to reduce flooding; critical knowledge to all

How to reduce flooding; critical knowledge to all

In 30 years, excessive flooding will put 5,402 Richmond properties at risk, according to FloodFactor.com, and as of now, 5,221 properties already are at risk. Before solutions for flooding are considered, the cause for an increase in flood risk needs to be discussed. Flood risk is increasing because of the environment. An evolving environment leads to higher seas, new weather patterns and stronger storms. Stronger storms are the creators of deeper floods, and if light rainstorms prevent Richmond citizens from attending work and cause citizens to worry, a more potent storm will cause more damage and anxiety. The Richmond region is known for its warm weather. A warmer atmosphere has more evaporation, putting extra water in arm’s reach for storms. The atmosphere does not cause all the damage on its own, though. It gets a little help from sea level rise. Sea level rise occurs when there is access to more water. As a result, coastal storms and high tides cause flooding.