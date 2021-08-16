Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2021: Op-eds offer chance to chance to change

Op-eds offer chance

Fall is a great time for fresh starts. Reading Friday's second op-ed page gave me hope that we are entering a new era. Regardless of where we are on our personal journeys, we can shake off despair and apply ourselves anew. From Nicholas Goldberg's assessment of entrenched problems to Peggy Sanner's call for our next governor to strengthen efforts to ensure the Chesapeake Bay continues to be a strong economic driver for our state, the op-eds embrace the urgency and scope of the environmental crisis. I especially appreciate how columnist Marsha Mercer suggests people commit to greener choices so that our leaders will follow suit and implement large scale change.

Too often, in the recent past, individual actions have been pitted against societal change resulting in delay and grid lock. Which should come first? We have whined when we know we need both at the same time, bolstering each other. Mercer's op-ed also points out that the pandemic has brought about changes to our lifestyles. We can use the momentum of change to make conscious decisions about how we live our lives with the benefits of cleaner energy, smarter growth and healthier people in mind. There is no going back to the way it was when we were unaware of the dangers around us. We can support innovations that help us live more lightly on the earth. We can welcome the adjustments, stretches and inevitable fumbles along the way as a sign that we are resilient and heading in the right direction. Ingenuity is in our DNA. Do what you can, and urge your elected leaders to do what they can and we just might have a chance to write a new chapter for all of us.