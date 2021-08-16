Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2021: Pullout fees Taliban to persecute women

Pullout fees Taliban

to persecute women

The United States was in Afghanistan for decades for nothing. Now the Taliban are free to execute their genocide on the people, especially women and girls. So much for the fight against sexism, discrimination and misogyny in that region of the world. In three to five years, the U.S. will be back in Afghanistan. The same happened after the Iraq withdrawal in 2011. The U.S. never learns and regularly fails to do the cost /benefit analysis on the situation, whether we remain in (strategic presence) or leave (withdraw) Afghanistan. Where were all the policy/decision makers in the Pentagon, Congress, and executive branch that pushed back against former President Donald's Trump's withdrawal plan? They were MIA when President Joe Biden executed his withdrawal action. A depressing state of affairs for the U.S. and the people of Afghanistan. Pray for the women and girls of Afghanistan because they will need it once the Taliban captures Kabul and the remaining districts in the country.