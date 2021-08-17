Letter to the Editor, Aug. 18, 2021: Earth's future depends on climate legislation

Earth's future depends

on climate legislation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many of us are noticing what you noticed this week: that July 2021 was the hottest global month in the past 142 years.

But we notice darker things: the extreme wildfires and floods scattered across the Northern Hemisphere. Many human lives and homes are being lost in these events. This is just a preview of our future if we remain on this course.

We are not going to fix climate change just by measures of individual virtue, not with more than 7 billion living humans. National legislation, not just a few volunteers, will need to move everyone to reduce carbon emissions.

The majority of economists tell us that carbon pricing is the most powerful means of driving the carbon emission reduction we need. U.S. trade policies also will be key — because there are many other nations that will only be willing to reduce carbon emissions when they see a financial reason to do so. U.S. carbon tariffs will provide that reason.