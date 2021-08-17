Letter to the Editor, Aug. 18, 2021: Taliban takeover brings tears, pain

Taliban takeover

brings tears, pain

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How many more times will I have to watch my native country, Afghanistan, die while I am still living? This is the question I am asking myself tonight.

My family fled the Soviet occupation in 1981 and settled in Virginia Beach when I was just a few months old. Throughout my childhood, my parents filtered the reality of what was happening in their homeland until I began researching Afghanistan on my own in high school. I will never forget storming out of my bedroom when I read about the Taliban’s atrocities in the late 1990s. My parents gave me defeated looks and would say “it’s politics.” For me it was more than politics, it was about humanity.

As a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1999, I took the initiative to educate the students about the dangers of the Taliban — dangers that extended beyond the Afghan borders. Then 9/11 happened. The U.S. occupation quickly turned devastation into hope — hope that this would be the first good chapter after decades of sadness.