Letter to the Editor, Aug. 18, 2021: Victory Stadium game recalls Missile Bowl

Victory Stadium game

recalls Missile Bowl

The Aug. 16 editorial, “60 Years Ago, the NFL Helped Integrate Victory Stadium,” prompted memories of the 1961 Quantico Marines football season. After playing a schedule of integrated military and college teams, including North Carolina A&T, the Marines were invited to Orlando, Fla., to play the Army’s Fort Eustis Wheels in the second annual Missile Bowl on Dec. 9, 1961.

Although I do not know whether the stands were segregated, I do know that both teams were integrated and the game was televised to millions. It was, according to the 1961 Missile Bowl Committee, "the first time in the history of central Florida that a sporting event has been televised from the area.”