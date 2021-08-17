Letter to the Editor, Aug. 18, 2021: Was the right message sent?

Was the right

message sent?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of the lead stories on the Aug. 14 front page was about student debt and government programs to help. Rapidly rising college bills are real and need separate attention.

In the story, a young man owed $1,000 to his university, and it needed to be paid before enrolling this fall. He developed a plan to pay off his debt through continued employment at a local theme park and temporarily taking another job at a shipping company. With current salaries paid, this seemed to be a reasonable plan.

When the government grant relieved him of his debt, he resigned from his current job and didn’t show up for the additional job. I wonder if the right message was sent to this young man?

Shelton Thomas, M.D.