Letter to the Editor, Aug. 19, 2021: Biden policies come at a major cost

Biden policies come

at a major cost

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The facts are becoming clearer each day that under President Joe Biden, we are seeing the effects of the biggest expansion of social welfare in the past 60 years.

We have a federal budget deficit this year that could hit a record $3 trillion even before a so-called infrastructure plan is finally passed by Congress. Oil prices increased nearly 60% in 2021 to almost $77 a barrel in early July, causing a spike in gasoline prices in many parts of the country. The highest inflation in 13 years, driven by this deluge of federal spending, has caused housing prices to skyrocket beyond the reach of many young couples — raising fears of the worst real estate and asset bubble since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Overlaying these economic concerns is the Biden-induced humanitarian crisis on the Southern border, where we are seeing tens of thousands of immigrants crossing our border into neighboring towns/cities with little or no federal resistance. This comes after Biden reversed the Trump administration’s remain-in-Mexico policy for asylum-seekers while simultaneously canceling construction of the border wall.