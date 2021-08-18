Letter to the Editor, Aug. 19, 2021: Local bus stops need more shade and shelter

Shade and shelter

for local bus stops

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for covering the reality of bus stops in Richmond. We absolutely need more shelters, benches, trash cans — and, I’ll add, trees.

As a car-free Richmonder who relies on the No. 5 bus to get downtown on a regular basis, the addition of a bench and a shade tree makes all the difference in the world while waiting for the bus. Luckily the No. 5 is scheduled to run every 15 minutes. I can imagine that for bus riders on the less frequent every-30-minute or once-every-hour routes, shelter and shade are absolutely essential.

As our climate warms from greenhouse gas emissions, planting trees to shade bus stops is a win-win. This green infrastructure draws down carbon from the atmosphere and makes riding the bus (along with the wait) a more comfortable option for people. An added bonus is that street trees, bioswales and other green infrastructure soak up rainwater and help to minimize flooding.

There’s more we need to do to improve the GRTC Transit System, but let’s make sure these simple bus stop amenities happen.

Emily Francis.