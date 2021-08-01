Letter to the Editor, Aug. 2, 2021: Va. can act to ban wildlife killing contests

Va. can act to ban

wildlife killing contests

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I fully agree with Eric Fagerholm’s July 27 op-ed in the RTD that wildlife killing contests should be outlawed in Virginia. How many of us were aware — could have imagined — that Virginia allows these gruesome kill fests where participants vie for cash and prizes for shooting the most coyotes, foxes or other animals over a set time period? It’s clear these contests have nothing to do with traditional hunting, conservation or stewardship of the public’s wildlife.

Coyotes and foxes are top carnivores, which Mother Nature sent here for a reason. They offer a variety of benefits to our communities — scavenging animal carcasses, which helps keep our environment clean; controlling rodent populations that can spread diseases including Lyme; reducing populations of raccoons, rabbits and groundhogs that damage crops; and boosting plant and animal biodiversity. Randomly killing coyotes and foxes in contests will not reduce their populations, minimize livestock conflicts or diminish opportunities for responsible hunters. These animals should be valued, not wantonly slaughtered for frivolous reasons.