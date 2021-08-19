Letter to the Editor, Aug. 20, 2021: Afghanistan pullout sets stage for al-Qaida

Afghanistan pullout

sets stage for al-Qaida

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As an Army signal officer, I spent 1970 in Vietnam trying to protect the South Vietnamese from invasion by communist North Vietnam. Thanks to the valiant efforts of the New York City Fire Department, which escorted me down 65 smoke-filled stairwells, I survived the 1993 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. I lost dear friends in the 9/11 disaster.

In sum, I’m well-acquainted with the terrible cost of tyranny and terrorism.

This week, President Joe Biden pre-emptively declared an end to America’s 20-year involvement in the Afghanistan conflict. This abrupt departure calls into question the loss of 2,448 U.S. soldiers and Marines, 3,846 civilian contractors, 66,000 Afghan national military and police, and more than 47,000 Afghan civilians.

Incredibly, the president closed down the Bagram Airfield without even notifying the Afghan government, thereby eliminating the potential for close air support of Afghan fighters and the safe removal of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans with special immigrant visas.