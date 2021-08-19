Letter to the Editor, Aug. 20, 2021: After 20 years, a sad truth in Afghanistan

After 20 years, a sad

truth in Afghanistan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

American political and military leaders seem stunned at the remarkable speed with which the Afghan government collapsed, after 20 years of American blood and treasure propping up what Russia left behind after its 20-year futile efforts there.

Why?

The short answer is Afghan citizens have no vested interest in their corrupt and inept government. There is nothing in it for them to fight.

President Joe Biden said, like all other presidents before him, that we were not nation-building. But after 20 years, in fact, we were. And the younger generation, especially the girls and women, who grew up experiencing the difference between homegrown corruption and America's leadership also were poised to take over and make a difference.

We abandoned them and their efforts for lasting peace — something far more significant than a merely temporal military victory.

Biden boasted that we trained and supplied the best military for the Afghan people. Now it is in the hands of their, and our, enemy.