Letter to the Editor, Aug. 20, 2021: Firefighter challenges union on vaccine mandate

Firefighter challenges

union on vaccine policy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Times-Dispatch writer Ali Rockett on her reporting that some of Richmond’s firefighters and police officers are fighting the mandatory vaccine policy.

As a firefighter for the city, I assert that the firefighters union certainly does not represent me in this regard. And during a time of staffing shortages, pay disparity, apparatus problems and overall vision to push Richmond’s Fire & Emergency Services department forward, this is the wrong fight at the wrong time.

It’s also of note that Richmond’s firefighters union also has lieutenants, captains, chief officers and retirees in its ranks. The needs and voices of firefighters often are drowned out.

Richmond firefighters are demoralized, and at a time when our political capital seems so small and so precious, wasting it on a lost-cause fight will not pay dividends. I challenge your readers, firefighters and police officers to educate themselves on legal precedents and not waste energy on trying to fight a lost cause.

