Letter to the Editor, Aug. 21, 2021: Time to acknowledge city's slavery history

Time to acknowledge

city’s slavery history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two recent op-eds in the Richmond Times-Dispatch — “Richmond’s massive untold story” (by Benjamin P. Campbell) and “Shockoe Bottom will be memorialized” (by Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto) — prompted me to reflect on the conflict over Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, particularly the one of Robert E. Lee.

The question is: How detailed will the story be regarding the 300,000 to 350,000 Black people held here in slave pens who were sold out of Richmond? The pieces also remind us how Richmond’s history as a center of the slave trade remained hidden from our sight and silent to our ears for many years.

Our city built and retained a culture of reverence and respect for its Confederate history and heroes. Just as the remains of Lumpkin’s Jail lay buried in the flood-soaked, aptly named Devil’s Half-Acre in Shockoe Bottom, our history of condemning a race of people to a life of slavery remained buried in silence.