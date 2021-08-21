Letter to the Editor, Aug.22 , 2021: Arctic refuge deserves unbreakable protection

Arctic refuge deserves

unbreakable protection

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I think of the Arctic, I think of polar bears and caribou, ice and glaciers — a place of unique beauty found nowhere else on Earth. I don’t want to picture drills, pollution and land devastated by oil companies. Unfortunately, that might be the case if the Arctic oil and gas leasing program is not permanently disbanded.

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Northern Alaska is home to more than 200 species of animals, including the iconic polar bear and caribou. President Joe Biden has temporarily halted drilling practices in the refuge, but this is not enough. We need to permanently end the leasing program that enables oil companies to hurt, mismanage and otherwise destroy precious Arctic habitat.

Congress has the power to end the Arctic leasing program for good. We must show them that the Arctic is worth protecting today, tomorrow and always.

Lara Rix.