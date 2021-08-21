Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2021: Nothing experimental about COVID-19 vaccine, retired doctor says

Nothing experimental

about COVID-19 vaccine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a retired obstetrician-gynecologist, having practiced in Virginia for more than 30 years. In an era when each new day provides shocking news, I still was amazed that the unions representing Richmond’s fire and police departments are opposed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. It is unimaginable that public servants would have such disregard for the citizens they claim to protect, as well as for their own friends and families.

Vaccines that have been administered to hundreds of millions of people with only rare complications should not be considered experimental, and we know that COVID-19 infections have killed and debilitated millions of people.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has strongly recommended that all pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19, since they are more likely to suffer severe complications, including death, if infected. Additionally, one of the many benefits of nursing a newborn is the transfer of antibodies in the mother’s milk to the infant, possibly protecting it.