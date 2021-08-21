Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2021: Pride in the heartland on the Field of Dreams

Pride in the heartland

on the Field of Dreams

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Though my team lost the game played on the Field of Dreams this month, I join with other fans across the country who enjoyed the most-watched baseball game this season. I think it touched that nerve of nostalgia we all have.

The throwback uniforms, the cornfields, the classic movie inspiration — what’s not to love? But what also struck me is that during the playing of our national anthem, no athletes kneeled or showed disdain for a country where we can safely assemble without much fear of attacks, coups or explosions.

There on that field in Iowa, miles away from the politics of division, fans came together just to watch America’s pastime. Though I can’t disagree with the points made in your editorial about civil rights history in baseball, fans who gathered in America’s heartland that night are the kind who love their country enough to make that Field of Dreams come true, then as now.

Carolyn M. Bunda.