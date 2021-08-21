Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2021: Questioning 'do as I say, not as I do'

Questioning 'do as I

say, not as I do'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What would motivate a leader to undermine and invalidate scientific evidence and clinical, real-life confirmation of the effectiveness of the three virus vaccines? Is it for a feeling of power, or a way to obtain attention or to go along with their peers? Maybe it’s just stupidity and a blatant disregard for life.

Without a doubt, the very same mask and vaccine naysayers have been vaccinated. A past president was vaccinated, many outspoken governors are vaccinated and yet they don’t want that for you. New COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially, and deaths are once again on the rise.

That could easily be you — if you listen to and abide narratives not followed by the speaker. You should do what you feel is best for you — it’s your life. Beware of those who ask you to “do as I say do, not as I do.”

Carol Martin.