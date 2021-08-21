Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2021: Vaccination skepticism and generational divide

Vaccination skepticism

and generational divide

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm 62. The Leonard Pitts op-ed in the Aug. 17 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch brought home to me that a lot of my younger co-workers are avoiding vaccination.

I've read a lot about Republican resistance to vaccination, but I'm wondering now if there is a more pervasive generational vaccine skepticism among those born between the Iran hostage crisis and 9/11 — and if so, what events caused this meme aggregate to form?

I got my second shot for COVID-19 back in April. This month, the warehouse where I work reimposed its mask mandate. Rebekah Maher's op-ed, about her "mild" COVID-19 experience, that appeared in the Aug. 18 edition is a timely reminder that caution with this disease still is a good idea.

Anthony Gresham.