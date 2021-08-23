Letter to the Editor, Aug. 24, 2021: Empty tree well? City will plant if 'adopted'

Empty tree well? City

will plant if 'adopted'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Last week's news article on "guerrilla gardening" in Richmond's Jackson Ward pleads for a helpful solution.

Taber Bain was a right-minded guerrilla planting various plants and vegetables in city-owned empty tree wells and alleys for the community's benefit. However, most of his hard work would not be needed if — wait for it — the city's urban forestry division would plant trees in empty tree wells in sidewalks. Such wells are everywhere in the Fan District and perhaps other areas.

But if the city won't do it, citizens can, through the city's Adopt-A-Tree program. For a $50 donation per tree, the city will plant a tree of your choice in an empty tree well (the city's cost is $300-plus). Problem solved by government-citizen cooperation.

P.S.: I have tried to enlist several large apartment buildings on my block on Grace Street to the A-A-T program — to no avail.

Richard Daub.