Letter to the Editor, Aug. 24, 2021: Red and blue, but not red, white and blue

Red and blue, but not
red, white and blue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two op-ed pieces this month — “Why the world’s cascade of disasters is not a coincidence” and “How happy is America?” — channel the thinking of many people in our country today. The floods, fires, extreme heat, social unrest, global warming and COVID-19 pandemic, along with the disease’s recent turn for the worse with the delta variant, have many on edge.
The term "crisis of despair" has been coined to describe the tabulation of suicides, drug overdoses and alcohol-related deaths. This phenomenon appears worse in the U.S. compared with Western Europe, where people are experiencing at least similar environmental conditions.
Now the additional crisis in Afghanistan has made many feel sad, questioning the loss of treasure and the blood of many young Americans over the past two decades — and the humanitarian crisis for the Afghan people left behind.
The hyperpartisan nature of our politics, electrified by former President Donald Trump and amplified through social media, tends to make many people feel totally alienated from others. Unfortunately we appear to have a red and a blue America rather than the red, white and blue United States of America.
Many of us who are lucky enough to have a combination of a supportive family, good friends, love and faith have a lot to be thankful for. This enables us to stay grounded and happy as outside events seem overwhelming. Hopefully we will someday be able to internalize the belief that our fellow citizens are not our enemies. You cannot love your country and despise half of its people.
William S. Hastings Jr.
Chesterfield.