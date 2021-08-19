Letter to the Editor, Aug. 24, 2021: Senate should act to protect 'Dreamers'

Senate should act

to protect 'Dreamers'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The House of Representatives passed a bill in March that offers a pathway to citizenship for law-abiding "Dreamers." The American Dream and Promise Act applies to youth who have documented proof they entered the U.S. before age 16, have lived here for at least five years and have graduated from a U.S. high school or have obtained a GED.

Now it’s in the hands of the U.S. Senate, and action is needed at once.

"Dreamers" came here through no decision of their own, and they deserve legal protection. The Biden administration has reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that grants two-year residencies to select "Dreamers." However, this program is often the subject of legal challenges.

That is why the Senate needs to act now. "Dreamers" should not have to live in this limbo and fear. It is imperative that the Dream Act pass the Senate and go to President Joe Biden’s desk. That is the only way we will ever give "Dreamers" the protection they deserve.

James Minor.