Letter to the Editor, Aug. 25, 2020: Exaggeration won't help solve gun violence issue

Exaggeration won't help
solve gun violence issue
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In his recent letter, Thomas Harrison describes Virginia’s reinstated “one-handgun-a-month” law as “denying Virginia citizens their right to self-defense.” He does not choose, however, to explain how this happens. Instead, he talks about the 1,102 people who tried to buy more than one handgun in a 30-day period, presumably since they thus were denied the right to self-defense. I wonder why the first handgun they purchased was unable to be used for their defense. The law also only applies to handgun purchases and it is still possible to buy an unlimited number of rifles or shotguns, which Harrison clearly believes have no utility as self-defense weapons. Finally, he uses the argument that widespread domestic terrorism is ravaging our commonwealth and that the “domestic terrorists” are “attacking the police nightly.” This type of hysterical exaggeration is both inaccurate and irrelevant — first, because that is not happening; and second, because the police are not prevented from being armed by any Virginia law. I understand that some people think that we need guns to solve every problem we face in life, but I wish they would stop complaining about attempts to reduce gun violence and instead offer some constructive ideas about how that can be achieved, without the need for every Virginian to carry multiple firearms 24/7.
Andrew L. Goddard,
Legislative Director,
Virginia Center for Public Safety.
Richmond.