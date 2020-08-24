Letter to the Editor, Aug. 25, 2020: More funding needed for mental health services

More funding needed for
mental health services
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard for his Aug. 16 opinion column "Addressing mental health, drug addiction: A practical pathway to defunding police." His attempt to approach defunding police departments from a practical law enforcement perspective is refreshing among all of the knee-jerk reactions so prevalent today from politicians, criminal justice reformers and the media.
In order to reduce the number of 911 calls to law enforcement for service in a mental health/drug abuse crisis situation — thereby reducing the number of officers required by department — there needs to be a well-established, fully functioning mental health system in place to care for these citizens on a 24/7 basis. The commonwealth of Virginia must have this new system in place before any defunding of police can take place. That was not the case when the decision was made to close the state’s mental hospitals, reducing the number of available mental health beds. There was some vague plan in place that woefully was underfunded, which resulted in more calls for service and increased jail/prison populations.
It will take a strong, well-funded mental health/drug abuse system in place to care for these citizens. If we try to approach the problem starting with defunding law enforcement instead of building a viable mental health system, our efforts will fail.
Bob Smith.
Amelia.