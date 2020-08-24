Letter to the Editor, Aug. 25, 2020: Simple steps to examine candidates, proposals

Simple steps to examine
candidates, proposals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's election season, that time of year when we are introduced to politicians and policies and get to decide on which to support. It can be confusing, so I now use only two means to judge a new politician or policy:
1) Will the new policy foster individuals taking responsibility for their own improvement? America is full of tough stories about people, neighborhoods and towns being in bad conditions that are not their fault, but until people take responsibility for their improvement, things won't improve and the policy is doomed to failure.
2) Does the new policy foster the respect for the individual and the individual application of justice? We all agree that it's bad to favor one group over another; people shouldn't do that and policies shouldn't, either. Politicians or policies that favor one group over another only will divide us and will not improve our communities.
Apply these two simple rules to this season's crop of candidates and policies, and wisely choose the ones that will improve our conditions and communities.
Roger Galbraith.
Glen Allen.