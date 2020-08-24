Letter to the Editor, Aug. 25, 2020: Support candidates who support equality

Support candidates
who support equality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I was entering the workforce in the late 1970s, my mother gave me a framed needlepoint she made that said: “Women must perform twice has well as men to be thought half as good.” It was a maxim that proved true throughout my career, where I often was the only woman in the room. Even now, for my daughters-in-law who have embarked on their own careers, I have been tempted to buy them coffee mugs or T-shirts with similar sayings implying that they will be discriminated against because of their gender but that they have the smarts and strength to prevail over this obstacle. So far, I have resisted that temptation in the stubborn belief that we have the opportunity now to put gender discrimination behind us.
Until now, equal rights for women existed only as piecemeal law. We were not adequately protected from discrimination by patchwork laws — a court case here, a law or regulation there. That was piecemeal law, not foundational law. Now that we have a fully ratified Equal Rights Amendment, our Constitution can be amended to guarantee gender equality.
Our country is one step closer to delivering on the promise of liberty and justice for all. The Equal Rights Amendment states: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Like bricks, simple straight-forward amendments firm up our foundation. Ninety-seven percent of Americans favor equal rights; 78% of us support recognizing the Equal Rights Amendment. This November, Americans should vote for equality leaders in the U.S. Senate who will recognize this amendment to our Constitution.
Then those mugs and T-shirts and my mother’s needlepoint can become collectors' items that show how far we’ve come rather than symbols of the status quo.
Kathy Davis.
Rockville.