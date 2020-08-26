Letter to the Editor, Aug. 27, 2020: All share responsibility to limit infection spread

All share responsibility
to limit infection spread
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest and some disappointment Dr. Kenneth Olshansky’s Aug. 24 opinion column.
There is no doubt that the government’s response to COVID-19 has been imperfect.
However, Olshansky failed to mention that this virus is a novel one and unprecedented. The international response to quickly develop treatments and a vaccine also are unprecedented.
He also failed to mention the public’s responsibility in containing this virus. Many people have not followed the well-publicized guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks in public. Olshansky's column is an example of a belief in the “nanny state” in which the government should do everything. This belief is flawed in that we all share responsibility for containing and eradicating COVID-19.
Mary Witt Will, M.D.
Henrico.