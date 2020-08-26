Letter to the Editor, Aug. 27, 2020: Don't be unduly swayed by negative political ads

Don't be unduly swayed
by negative political ads
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With a general election approaching, we will see at least a few negative political ads. Despite the popular wisdom that negative ads work in swaying voters, it’s important to look for the telltale signs of exaggeration.
Whenever the words “could,” “might” or “should” appear in an ad, the ad purposely wants the viewer's mind to reach a conclusion the ad wants. Don’t do it. Instead, look at the facts and come to your own conclusion.
Also, remember context. Most of us say or do things that might be off-putting if only a few words or actions are mentioned, but when the whole of the words or action is included, a normal or logical conclusion is more likely.
Also, pictures and videos often are used to get viewers to come to the conclusions the ad makers want. The ad makers have time to select the pictures and videos to get the emphasis they want; the viewer has about 60 seconds to draw a conclusion from the message he or she has seen.
In any case, the viewer should understand the ad makers' intent, understand the message and come to his or her own conclusion.
Richard Barnes.
Midlothian.