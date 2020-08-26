Letter to the Editor, Aug. 27, 2020: Insight page rekindles memories of Pisa visit

Insight page rekindles
memories of Pisa visit
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent Saturday Insight page on the Leaning Tower of Pisa by Kira Rider brought back a flood of memories. My life as an Army "brat" involved frequent moves, and by the time I finished high school, we had lived in three foreign countries and four different states. While my father was stationed in Germany from 1958-61, our family toured most of Europe by tent camping like many Europeans did (KOA-type camping areas were plentiful). I think my dad preferred camping because he was a bit budget-conscious, but my sister and I enjoyed the adventure, and got to experience more than was available from expensive hotels or group tours.
Our first major camping trip was to Italy and included a memorable stop in Pisa during the summer of 1959. Ironically, my bride — who I would meet 14 years later — also was there with her family around the same time. Her father was assigned to a U.S. naval base in Naples, Italy.
After arriving in Pisa and navigating a confusing maze of narrow city streets, Dad finally turned that final corner and there it was. My heart jumped at the first sight of the tower. In those days, tourists were few and it was permissible to go inside. My sister and I decided to climb to the top, but — unknown to my parents — there were no safety rails, and to reach some stairs higher up, it was necessary to go outside on the downward-leaning side. Nevertheless, we hugged the walls and eventually made it to the bell tower. Going back down seemed even scarier.
Our next stops were in Florence and Venice, but Pisa left a longer-lasting impression.
James Stansbury.
Waverly.