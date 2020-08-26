Letter to the Editor, Aug. 27, 2020: Reader laments lack of qualified candidates

Reader laments lack
of qualified candidates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A reader quoted Ben Franklin, "A republic (representative democracy) — if you can keep it." The United States and Virginia have not lost it yet. The problem is, we used to have qualified candidates to choose from. Now we vote for the lesser-of-two-evils type of candidates. Qualified candidates don't want to run today because they don't want to be smeared all over social media. It was bad years ago, but now it is past contempt and it OK to lie. Now it is being mean with no morals.
Steve Frost.
Petersburg.