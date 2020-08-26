Letter to the Editor, Aug. 27, 2020: Trump takes credit for others' accomplishments

Trump takes credit for
others' accomplishments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Bobby Silver's recent letter, "Obama administration saw pretty good results," brought to mind the expression, "He was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple," which was directed at both Bush presidents and others in the past. It seems to me that President Donald Trump was "born" on the third base of a vibrant economy, low unemployment, rising gross domestic product, etc., and now he takes credit for hitting a triple — i.e., that he somehow was responsible for the excellent economic climate he inherited from the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration. It was the hard work of the previous administration, after the 2007-09 recession, that gave Trump the excellent economy he since has decimated by his poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump should give credit where it is due, and he also should take responsibility for what he has failed to do. Trump was born on third base. Although he takes credit for hitting a home run, he has, in fact, struck out.
David Gardner.
Henrico.