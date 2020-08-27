Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28, 2020: Falwell scandal doesn't diminish grad's pride

Falwell scandal doesn't
diminish grad's pride
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Eight years ago, Liberty University looked beyond my felony background and graciously accepted me into its seminary. While other schools rejected me because of my past, Liberty University stood by its motto to make “Champions for Christ.” Grateful for this second chance, I worked hard and earned a master’s degree in biblical studies.
With a heavy heart, I read the recent news about Jerry Falwell Jr. I understand the bad choices people can make, but I believe we are called to hold those in leadership positions to a higher standard.
Sadly, I believe this tarnishes the reputation not only of his family, but also the university and Christendom as a whole. I recently was advised not to wear my Liberty alumni shirt to avoid being associated with this scandal.
Hearing that, I remembered the godly men and women who teach and study at Liberty. To lose my sense of pride and common bond with these men and women over one man’s wrong choices would, in effect, be insulting their faith and dedication.
I do condemn Falwell's actions and I believe it is the right decision for him to resign as president of the university. However, I will continue to support the faculty, staff and students of this great center for biblical education. My prayers are with them now and in the future. As the university continues to produce “Champions for Christ,” I will continue to wear my Liberty University shirt with pride.
Marshall Girtman.
Marion, Ill.