Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28, 2020: Food front story brought back sweet memories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, when opening my copy of The Times-Dispatch, I was preparing for more frightening news when, suddenly, I was flooded with love and warmth. There, on the Food front, was a picture of and story about kaiserschmarrn.

Visions of sugar, raisins and bubbling dough brought back memories of my mama in Vienna, Austria, preparing kaiserschmarrn for the family table.

Going back over some nine decades, thoughts of that delectable dish erased the present grimness — if only for a little while.

Frances Nunnally.

Richmond.

