Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28, 2020: Stop undermining postal workers

Stop undermining
postal workers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Having spent more than three decades as a postal worker, I can state that the Democrats treated postal workers a lot better than the Republicans. Under Republican administrations, unrealistic quotas and burdensome regulations were put on the workers, just as is being done now.
During my tenure, there were high standards. It was a "mortal sin" to leave first-class mail unworked overnight at the station branches. Today, it’s no big deal. Being anti-union and anti-worker, the Republicans need to clean up their act. Better treatment and due respect produce better employees.
Mike Giletto.
Henrico.