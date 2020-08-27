Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28, 2020: Where is Wittman's plan for better health care?

Where is Wittman's plan
for better health care?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Republicans in Congress have voted to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act (ACA) more than 50 times.
The ACA is not perfect and could have been improved in many ways to protect the health of more Americans more effectively and with better prices. But, how have Republicans helped that?
Researching records, I find the GOP has not offered, proposed or supported a health care plan. So let the score show 50 against and 0 for.
During his 13 years in Congress, neither U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st, nor his party helped millions of Americans find lower insurance premiums, helped those with exposure to potential loss from pre-existing conditions nor helped to provide coverage for those without it.
The coronavirus pandemic has made things worse as millions have been forced from their jobs and the health insurance those jobs provided. These folks might have three choices: 1) Buy coverage through the regular insurance marketplace; 2) buy coverage through ACA exchanges (upward of 80% of applicants could qualify for premium subsidies); or 3) apply for ACA Medicaid expansion. Option 1 could be expensive for those without a job. Both Options 2 and 3 are features of the ACA. Fortunately, the GOP has not been successful in killing the ACA — yet.
With Wittman’s long record of voting against an insurance plan and not providing solutions, how has he helped us afford health care or protect our families and loved ones? He hasn’t.
Without a plan, why would anyone want to vote Wittman back into office?
Jim Knupp.
Hartfield.