Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28, 2020: Would banning junk mail speed mail-in ballots?

Would banning junk mail
speed up mail-in ballots?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the fears in the upcoming presidential election is the inability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle mail-in ballots in a timely manner. One way to alleviate this situation would be to eliminate the amount of junk mail processed. As a single resident, I receive upward of 20 pieces of junk mail a week. A two-month ban (September and October) on junk mail would allow ballots to be handled before Election Day.
Bob Hart.
North Chesterfield.