Letter to the Editor, Aug. 28: Time, issues have altered perception of police

Time, issues have altered
perception of police
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 400 police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians were killed as they responded to the terrorist attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Mayor Rudy Giuliani eulogized these brave souls and praised them as heroes — and the people of New York City and our country agreed.
Fast forward 19 years. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio vilifies the police and calls for their defunding, and refers to rioters as the heroes. Unfortunately, many people — including other politicians — agree.
Lewis Carroll’s novel “Through the Looking-Glass” tells the story of young Alice, who falls through a mirror and encounters a strange world where everything is reversed, including reason and logic. Today, we appear to be entering a real-life version of that world, with de Blasio playing the part of the Mad Hatter.
John Kmec.
Chesterfield.