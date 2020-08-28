 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29, 2020: Body cameras needed for heavily armed police
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

By now the city council in Kenosha, Wis., must wish that it had purchased body cameras for its police officers rather than putting them in the budget for 2022, so that there would be better information on what happened leading up to the shooting of Jacob Blake. The rule should be that when a police officer is carrying lethal force, he or she should wear a body camera. A positive role for the federal government would be to help pay for these body cameras.

James G. Russell.

Midlothian.

