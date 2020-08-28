Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29, 2020: Democrats fail to protect law-abiding citizens

Democrats fail to protect
law-abiding citizens
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why are rioters, looters and arsonists dictating policy in the name of so-called social justice in many of these large Democratic-run cities?
What need is there to defund police if they already have been rendered powerless by the mayors and governors who have private security paid for by taxpayers? Is this not the epitome of hypocritical hubris?
What civilized person would continue to live amid such chaos if there is any possibility of fleeing to a town that is committed to the rule of law rather than the mob?
Before codifying with government-sanctioned murals, politically correct school curriculum and reimagining law enforcement, someone has got to do the homework on this nihilistic organization whose end result is to completely destroy any semblance of American civilization.
Do we really want to live in a country where one political party refuses to protect the lives, property and livelihoods of law-abiding citizens?
This is the very manifestation of an impasse.
Mary Stella.
Midlothian.