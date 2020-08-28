Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29, 2020: Hager's perseverance an inspiration to many

Hager's perseverance
an inspiration to many
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. John Hager was the embodiment of determination. After being struck by paralysis on the eve of assuming a top executive position with American Tobacco Co., he elected not to withdraw and dwell on the bad hand he'd been dealt; rather, he redirected his considerable managerial talents toward service to his church and his community. Seeing Hager maneuver his wheelchair around downtown Richmond made many of us more aware of the importance of making our city handicap-accessible. His appearance in several Richmond Marathons and on the political stage while running for office served as an inspiration to those with disabilities to strive to achieve in spite of their physical limitations. His perseverance will be his legacy.
Bolling Williamson.
White Stone.