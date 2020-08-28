Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29, 2020: Three considerations to lessen rural-urban divide

Three considerations to
lessen rural-urban divide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
John Accordino’s recent op-ed on bridging the rural-urban divide analytically was correct but failed to address more important issues that divide rural and urban America:
• Taxation: For years, rural and suburban America have subsidized the welfare system of our major urban centers. By transferring wealth from rural to urban uses, we deny rural areas the capital to build local businesses. That should end.
• Incentives: We should grant a tax incentive to any company, large or small, that maintains revenue-generating operations in a rural area in proportional to the ratio of the local payroll to total payroll.
• Merger and antitrust laws: Our merger and antitrust laws favor the concentration of wealth and power in urban oligopolies (the two or three mega-corporations that dominate each market), permitting them to gobble up small to midsize rural companies and destroy thousands of jobs. If we bar companies with revenues of more than $10 billion from: A) acquiring any competitor, and B) reducing the assets and headcount of any acquired company for five years, that practice would end. We also should revise our antitrust laws to require such corporations to spin off their operating divisions as independent companies, with separate officers and directors, but the same shareholders, which would restore thousands of midlevel jobs.
These changes alone would eliminate much of the rural-urban divide.
G. Keith Nedrow.
Glen Allen.