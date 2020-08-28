Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29, 2020: U.S. fared more poorly under Trump's management

U.S. fared more poorly
under Trump's management
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Despite economic, educational and technological advantages that make it the envy of the world, the United States — led by President Donald Trump — has managed the coronavirus crisis far worse than most other nations. Two statistics put the mismanagement of the pandemic in stark relief — COVID-19 deaths per million and jobs lost.
Compare the U.S. to Germany, the largest Western European country in population, gross domestic product and per capita income.
Deaths per million: U.S., 528; Germany, 111.
Jobs lost in 2020: U.S., 16 million; Germany 600,000. Adjusted for population, the U.S. lost more than six times as many jobs as Germany.
Many countries did far better than Germany in managing the pandemic (New Zealand, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan all had 1/5 to 1/20 the death rate of Germany; Norway had less than half). But if the U.S. had just done as well as Germany, more than 130,000 of our 170,000 COVID-19 dead would have been saved. That’s more than 40 times the death toll of 9/11; more than all American deaths in all wars combined since World War II. And 13 million jobs would have been saved (roughly the net number of U.S. jobs created in the 20 years before the pandemic).
Trump’s incompetence is not the only factor, but it seems undeniable that his abdication of responsibility — failure to be ready for a pandemic as advised by the previous administration, failure to heed expert advice, constantly downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, failure to coordinate a national response, failure to insure adequate national supplies of critical equipment (and instead forcing states to fight each other for them), failure to endorse social distancing and masks — tragically changed a bad situation into an absolute catastrophe from which we will suffer for many years to come.
The country cannot survive another four years of this “leadership.”
Thomas Wolf.
Richmond.