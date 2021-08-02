Letter to the Editor,Aug. 3, 2021: 2nd Amendment halts chance to stem violence

2nd Amendment halts
chance to stem violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I appreciate Correspondent of the Day Torey J. Edmonds' frustration with soaring gun violence in his July 31 letter. I also agree with his proposals to promote healthy communities by providing wholesome social activities for our youth, connecting them with caring adults and improving school environment. I am afraid, however, that these measures will have as much of an immediate impact on gun violence as all of the thoughts and prayers we have been sending to the victims and their families for the past several decades.
Until we realize that the prevailing interpretation of the Second Amendment is incompatible with a peaceful civil society, gun violence will continue to rage. As far as I know, Australia and New Zealand are the only two countries that reduced gun violence precipitously, but it took courageous and determined leadership and decisive action.
Zubair U. Hassan.
Richmond.