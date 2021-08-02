Letter to the Editor,Aug. 3, 2021: 2nd Amendment halts chance to stem violence

2nd Amendment halts

chance to stem violence

I appreciate Correspondent of the Day Torey J. Edmonds' frustration with soaring gun violence in his July 31 letter. I also agree with his proposals to promote healthy communities by providing wholesome social activities for our youth, connecting them with caring adults and improving school environment. I am afraid, however, that these measures will have as much of an immediate impact on gun violence as all of the thoughts and prayers we have been sending to the victims and their families for the past several decades.