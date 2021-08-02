Letter to the Editor, Aug. 3, 2021: Flu, drunk drivers killed more kids than virus

Flu, drunk drivers killed
more kids than virus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In my July 29 Letter to the Editor, I responded to someone’s earlier allegation that not being vaccinated was as “dangerous and irresponsible as a drunk driver.” There are sound reasons why people might opt out of an experimental vaccine. Such a decision does not make them dangerous or irresponsible.
The two recently published responses to my letter trotted out the tired cliché of “thinking of the children,” designed more to pull on the heartstrings than make a counterargument. If this is the standard, then let’s look at the facts. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the 2018-2019 flu season killed more children than have died during the 18 months of the pandemic. Should we mandate that everyone get the annual flu shot for the safety of the children? At least that vaccine has been rigorously tested. Again, per the CDC, roughly as many children have died in drunk driving accidents as from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Should we ban the sale of alcohol for the safety of the children? Further, the CDC recently announced that apparently vaccinated people carry and possibly spread the virus at the same levels as nonvaccinated people. If true, being vaccinated won’t help keep children from contracting the disease. It might even increase their exposure as asymptomatic vaccinated people wouldn’t know to quarantine themselves since the vaccine mitigated any outward symptoms.
I am a parent and a grandparent as well, and we all want our families to be safe and healthy. Unfortunately, we can’t eliminate the risks we all face with simply living our lives. Any death is tragic, even more so for a child. But the numbers simply don’t support the notion that our children are at grave risk from COVID-19. The fact remains that those opting to forgo the experimental vaccine are not dangerous or irresponsible people, which was my point all along.
John Madison.
Montpelier.