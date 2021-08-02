Letter to the Editor, Aug. 3, 2021: Flu, drunk drivers killed more kids than virus

Flu, drunk drivers killed

more kids than virus

The two recently published responses to my letter trotted out the tired cliché of “thinking of the children,” designed more to pull on the heartstrings than make a counterargument. If this is the standard, then let’s look at the facts. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the 2018-2019 flu season killed more children than have died during the 18 months of the pandemic. Should we mandate that everyone get the annual flu shot for the safety of the children? At least that vaccine has been rigorously tested. Again, per the CDC, roughly as many children have died in drunk driving accidents as from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Should we ban the sale of alcohol for the safety of the children? Further, the CDC recently announced that apparently vaccinated people carry and possibly spread the virus at the same levels as nonvaccinated people. If true, being vaccinated won’t help keep children from contracting the disease. It might even increase their exposure as asymptomatic vaccinated people wouldn’t know to quarantine themselves since the vaccine mitigated any outward symptoms.